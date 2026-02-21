Kelowna News

Home, cars burns in Ellison on Friday night

Blaze consumes home, cars

Photo: Anthony Zuccato A home burned in Ellison on Friday night.

Large flames and thick smoke were visible across northeast Kelowna late Friday night as crews battled a structure fire in Ellison.

The fire broke out on Daryl Road, drawing a significant emergency response.

Mike Walroth, regional fire chief with the Regional District of Central Okanagan, said crews were called out just before 10 p.m.

“At approximately 9:47 p.m. , the Ellison Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on Daryl Road in Ellison."

Upon arrival, crews found a fully involved house fire that had extended to parked vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent further spread.

There were no reported injuries.

Walroth says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

''Ellison Fire Department responded with three engines, two command vehicles and 11 firefighters. Kelowna Fire Department provided mutual aid with one engine and one command vehicle,” he added.