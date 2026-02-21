Kelowna News

Kelowna sports bars set for early opening ahead of olympic gold medal game

Early pour for golden game

Photo: The Train Station Pub Sports bars open for the Gold Medal Game

Following the B.C. government’s approval allowing licensed establishments to begin serving liquor at 5 a.m. for Sunday’s Olympic men’s gold medal hockey game, several Kelowna sports bars are preparing for an early and busy start.

Pretty Not Bad on Richter Street says interest has surged ahead of puck drop, with phones ringing off the hook as fans scramble to secure a spot. The sports bar will open its doors at 5 a.m.

“We are so happy we can serve booze. We have breakfast being served tomorrow and we are fully booked! It’s going to be an amazing time,” said general manager Breanne Mills.

The Train Station Pub, located at 1177 Ellis St., is also fully booked for the game.

“Our men’s Olympic hockey gold medal watch party is fully booked,” the restaurant shared Saturday afternoon.

“If you’ve got a reservation — don’t miss it, and if your plans changed, please let us know… there’s a big waitlist hoping for your spot.”

The pub is offering food features, game-day drinks and prizes throughout the morning, including Rockets tickets, and merchandise giveaways.

Meanwhile, The Canadian Brewhouse on Pandosy Street plans to open even earlier, welcoming fans at 4:30 a.m. ahead of the 5:10 a.m. local start time. The venue will also host an outdoor watch party.

“Committed fans will be outside on the patio watching the gold medal game,” one Kelowna resident shared.