Kelowna RCMP recruiting volunteers for auxiliary program
RCMP calls for volunteers
The Kelowna RCMP is inviting community members to apply for its auxiliary program, offering residents an opportunity to serve alongside local officers in a volunteer capacity.
Auxiliary members are uniformed but unarmed sworn peace officers who support regular RCMP members and staff in Kelowna.
The volunteers receive specialized training and play a key role in enhancing community safety and strengthening relationships between police and the public.
According to the Kelowna RCMP, the first step in the application process is attending an information session.
These sessions outline the program’s minimum requirements, expected time commitment, duties, and training involved.
Residents interested in joining the Auxiliary Program are asked to send an introductory email with their contact information to [email protected].
Applicants will then be notified of the next recruiting information session.
