Kelowna News

Kelowna fire crews responding to fire near Parkdale Road

Crews tackle large flames

Photo: Joel Hrasko Fire spotted just southwest of Ellison Elementary School on Friday night

Large flames and smoke could be seen late Friday night near Kelowna's Ellison Elementary School and Parkdale Road.

One Castanet reader said they saw the flames southwest of the school heading into Scotty Creek from their viewpoint on Anderson Road around 9:40 p.m.

They said they could hear small pops as things caught fire and exploded.

Fire and emergency crews arrived quickly on the scene and reportedly tackled the flames, with just smoke being seen now.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna Fire Department for more information.