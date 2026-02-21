Kelowna News

Kelowna sports bars prepare for early morning Olympic hockey gold game

Brewhouse to host game

Photo: The Canadian Brewhouse Kelowna sports bars The Canadian Brewhouse set to open at 4:30 a.m. ahead of gold medal game

Kelowna sports bars are getting ready for an early start this Sunday as Canada faces the USA in the men’s hockey gold medal game.

The Canadian Brewhouse on Pandosy Street plans to open its doors at 4:30 a.m. for fans eager to watch the game, which is scheduled to begin at 5:10 a.m. local time.

At this point, it’s unclear whether alcohol will be served.

An employee told Castanet, “we are not holding our breath,” noting the bar is still waiting on approval from the provincial government to serve alcohol at that hour.

Pretty Not Bad Sports Bar on Richter Street will also broadcast the game if they receive the green light to serve drinks. General manager Breanne Mills said she expects a decision sometime on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Ontario, Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that bars and restaurants across the province would be allowed to start serving alcohol at 6 a.m. Sunday during the Olympic gold medal hockey game, which is scheduled to start at 8:10 a.m. EST.