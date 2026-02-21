Kelowna News

Darrell Jones says its time to eliminate the divide between centre and right

'Park the political ideology'

Photo: Wayne Moore BC Conservative leadership candidate Darrell Jones

Darrell Jones has no experience in politics, but the retired president of the Pattison Food Group believes his background in business is exactly what the province needs.

Jones is one of 11 declared candidates seeking to replace John Rustad as leader of the BC Conservative Party.

In the Okanagan for the weekend to rally support for his leadership bid, Jones told Castanet News he believes that business background, including 13 years as president of the Pattison Food Group, can help bring the party and the province together.

“I ran a company with 30,000 team members, I know what it takes to pull teams together," said Jones.

“I know what it takes to have budgets that make sense and not to spend money needlessly and I believe that's happening today in a big way.

“We need this more than more politics and more political ideology.”

That goes the same for the party which started out as a grassroots movement rooted more to the right but has moved closer to the centre with the demise of the BC United Party and its status as official opposition.

“I understand we need to put together a party that unites people on the right and the centre-right,” he said.

“We need to park ideology for a while right now because of the conditions we are in that is not helping the people of the province.

“I believe if we sit down with the leaders of those that are centrist or more right wing and pull them together and talk about what it is they want to do for the people of the province, for their own constituents, I think you can bring that forward.”

That includes welcoming back those that have left the party, including MLAs like Tara Armstrong.

“That’s probably the biggest job of the new leader of the Conservative Party…to pull that team together that split under John Rustad.”

In business, Jones said he learned to be successful you had to be able to pull the team together with one common goal in mind.

That goal, he said, may not fit for everybody, but he believes most will come back.

“The alternative is we have centrists who vote for centrist candidates and the far right that vote for far right candidates and guess who wins the election - the NDP, and that is not the best scenario for the people of British Columbia."

Jones also spoke on specific items affecting British Columbians.

On the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act

"Repealing of DRIPA has to happen," Jones said.

"The average person is scared they really don't have control of their own property," he said, in reference to the landmark Cowichan ruling. "How are we going to get businesses to come here and invest if they are not sure they are not going to have security of their property. People are so nervous and so scared."

“Do we have to sit down with Indigenous folks in British Columbia and talk with them, of course we do, but putting forward legislation that has that kind of impact on the average British Columbian just doesn't make any sense. That only happens for one reason is the ideology they have. Not being negative towards Indigenous peoples but you have to have an ideology that is best for all British Columbians.”

Premier David Eby has said the province is looking at making changes to DRIPA.

"Indigenous rights are really important. You have to sit down and do our very best to make sure we come up with a situation that both sides are happy with," Jones said.

“One thing I’ve learned in the business world is everything is possible. This can be done but it’s going to take time, patience and it’s going to take always thinking about what’s best for all the people of B.C.”

Cost of Living

Jones said interprovincial trade barriers have to be removed along with the industrial "which drives up the cost of food and everything up, the cost of transportation…all these things drive the cost of everything we have in this province up because of the red tape and bureaucracy.

“A good deal of challenges small businesses face are because of this massive burden placed on them. We have to eliminate a lot of the red tape, a lot of the bureaucracy and lower taxes.”

Drugs and Public Safety

“People take drugs usually because they have mental health issues. These are two high level issues for this province," Jones said.

“For mental health, we need to set mental health areas in hospitals and facilities for people when they have challenges and needs. My belief is if we have to send and ambulance three times to give you an injection so you don’t die from a drug overdose, you should go to a facility where you can get past that drug use.

“I believe if we do the right thing for those people (mental health issues), not only will we reduce costs in a big way, but we can feel good that we are helping some of the most challenged people we have in this province.

“We can fix this, it just takes time, it takes patience and the guts to make those decisions.”

The BC Conservative Party will announce their new leader May 30.