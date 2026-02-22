Kelowna News

'Above and beyond': Kelowna care aide Gloria Larson wins provincial award

Photo: Contributed Gloria Larson of Kelowna

A Kelowna woman and care aid has received provincial honours for her work.

Gloria Larson has been recognized as the 2025 BC Care Provider of the Year in the long-term care category.

She will accept her award at the 12th Annual BC Care Awards on Wednesday at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C.

The award recognizes individuals who show quality, compassion, and excellence in caring for residents in long-term care.

Larson, a health care aide at Mission Creek Landing (Kaigo Senior Living), has been providing care since 1982 and has cared for more than 6,000 residents throughout her career.

“She has nurtured a remarkable multigenerational legacy of care,” said Noreen Guenther, quality assurance co-ordinator at Mission Creek Landing.

Larson is known for going above and beyond for her residents.

According to the BC Care Providers Association, she buys clothing and comfort items for those without family, creates inviting spaces in their rooms, and adapts care to meet individual needs.

“She consistently goes above and beyond—personalizing care, bringing comfort and dignity to every resident, and turning everyday moments into meaningful connections. She dresses up for holidays, organizes small celebrations, and brings laughter to residents and coworkers alike. Her efforts turn ordinary days into memorable ones,'' Guenther said.