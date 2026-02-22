Kelowna News

Three B.C. Interior hotels, staff up for industry awards

Photo: Balcomo Balcomo hotel in Penticton

Three B.C. Interior hotels or employees have claimed four finalist positions for BC Hotel Association Awards of Excellence.

Balcomo, a Ramada by Wyndham, in Penticton is up for two of the eight awards that will be revealed during the BCHA Awards Gala in Nanaimo on April 15. Balcomo is in the running for Housekeeping Excellence and Guest Service Excellence.

Summerland Waterfront Resort Hotel is also one of the finalists for Housekeeping Excellence, which celebrates a housekeeping team that demonstrates exceptional attention to detail, service excellence, and commitment to high standards of cleanliness and comfort.

Finally, Kayla Pedscalny, who serves as assistant general manager of Prestige Lakeside Resort Nelson, is one of the finalists for Leader of the Future, which recognizes an emerging hospitality professional demonstrating leadership potential, innovation and passion for the industry.

The guest service excellence award recognizes a department or team that consistently delivers truly exceptional, memorable and personalized guest experiences.