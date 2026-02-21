Kelowna News

Kelowna Chamber reveals four new board members

Photo: LinkedIn/Rutland Community Clinic (clockwise, from top left): New Kelowna Chamber of Commerce directors Andrew Shaw, Manik Dhir, George Marine and Joe Baker.

Kelowna Chamber of Commerce will welcome four new members to its board of directors during its annual general meeting next month.

The chamber held online voting for the vacant positions on its 11-member board, which will serve the business group for the next 12 months.

New to this year’s board are Andrew Shaw of BDO, George Marine of GMK Consulting, Joe Baker of Okanagan College School of Business and Manik Dhir of Stepping Stones Early Learning Centre.

Patrick Bobyn of Pushor Mitchell will serve as board chairman for the next year, while Treena Piva of Century 21 Assurance Property Management Services is the new vice-chairwoman. Laurel Hogg of Heinrichs Richards is the secretary-elect, and outgoing chairman Derek Gratz of UBCO will remain on the executive.

“We are pleased to name the chamber’s new board of directors for the coming year,” Bobyn said in a press release. “Our board reflects a strong mix of returning directors who bring valuable experience and institutional knowledge, along with new members who offer fresh perspectives and ideas.”

The returning directors are Binny Boparai-Gill (Farming Karma), Dobrila Braunstein (Sandhill Winery), Jessica Samuels (HUB Office Furniture), Kristian de Pont (Good Sorts Property Services), Narinder Nagra (Mission Group), Rhona Stanislaus (Prep Academy Tutors Interior BC) and Trevor Moss (Central Okanagan Food Bank).

Those leaving the board are Ryan Malcolm, Caroline Gilchrist and Curtis Tarapaski.

“I would also like to sincerely thank those directors who are stepping down this year, and specifically highlight outgoing chair, Derek Gratz, for his significant contributions,” Bobyn said.

The new board will be officially introduced during the AGM on Tuesday, March 31, at Innovation Centre in downtown Kelowna.