Precautionary water advisory planned for Black Mountain Irrigation District
Water advisory planned
A precautionary water quality advisory will be in place for the entire Black Mountain Irrigation District service area from Feb. 23 to March 6.
BMID says maintenance work will be done at the BMID ultraviolet disinfection facility, which helps protect against germs like cryptosporidium and giardia.
During the work, water will bypass the UV system, though it is still treated with chlorine and meets safety standards. The facility is expected to be back in operation by Feb. 26, but the advisory will continue for a week to ensure fully treated water reaches all homes.
Residents who may need extra caution—such as the elderly, infants, young children, or those with weak immune systems—are advised to boil water for at least one minute before:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits or vegetables
- Preparing food or baby formula
- Making ice or beverages
For questions, call the BMID office at (250) 765-5169 or visit www.bmid.ca.
