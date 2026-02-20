Construction starts Monday on Kelowna Art Walk extension
Work to start on Art Walk
Parking impacts and intermittent road closures are set to begin Monday along Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna as construction gets underway on the South Art Walk project.
Starting Feb. 23 and continuing into April, a section of Doyle Avenue between the traffic circle and Ellis Street will experience temporary parking restrictions and traffic disruptions to accommodate the work.
Residents can expect intermittent single-lane alternating traffic and occasional road closures on Doyle Avenue. Access to local businesses will be maintained throughout construction, and signage will be posted in advance of any changes.
Some parking spots between the traffic circle and Memorial Arena will be periodically affected during construction. Residents are encouraged to plan for alternate parking during this time.
Additional impacts are expected along the walkway adjacent to Kasugai Gardens and the City Hall parking lot through the end of July.
The work will support the creation of an outdoor pedestrian walkway known as the South Art Walk. The project is a southerly extension of the existing Art Walk located outside the Rotary Centre for the Arts, between the Laurel Packinghouse and the Rotary Arts Common.
To help reduce traffic and parking congestion, residents are encouraged to consider alternate routes or active transportation options such as biking, walking or carpooling.
