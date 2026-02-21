Kelowna News

Surge in domestic students not enough to make up for loss of international pupils at UBCO

Little growth at UBCO

Photo: UBC Okanagan Lagging international student enrolment is putting downward pressure on UBCO's overall student headcount.

UBC Okanagan has more domestic students than ever before, but that has not been enough to fully compensate for the collapse of international student numbers in recent years.

Total student headcount at UBC Okanagan was recorded at 11,791 in 2025/26, a slight decrease from 11,989 five years prior in 2021/22, according to an enrolment report going before the school’s senate next week.

9,739 of those students were domestic, up 3.8% from five years earlier. 2,052 were international students, a 21% decline in the same time frame.

“External factors such as economic pressures, rising costs of living, and shifting international education trends remain largely unchanged and continue to influence global student mobility,” said the enrolment report.

“The international education sector is still characterized by heightened competition and evolving student preferences, with affordability, immigration policies, and proximity playing key roles in decision-making.”

The smaller Okanagan campus lost a larger percentage of its international student population when compared to Vancouver, which has lost just 5% in the past five years.

Universities across the country are being squeezed by a collapse of international student enrolment as global trends change. Students are increasingly avoiding the “big 4” (U.S., Australia, U.K. and Canada) in favour of countries with more friendly immigration policies.

The federal government has also slashed study permits for international students in a bid to rein in overall population growth.

Universities use the high tuition costs paid by foreigners to fund extra seats for domestic students. At UBC Okanagan, the school’s domestic full-time-equivalent student count is at 124% of the 7,414 seats the province funds. The loss of international students has put pressure on the school's books, forcing some cuts.

The number of completed applications from domestic students UBCO received this year, 5,151, is up 5.4% from the previous year but is down 21% from five years prior.

The school is projecting overall enrolment to stay somewhat flat through to 2031.

Getting into UBC remains competitive. The average entering grade range for all academic courses a student completed in the senior years of secondary school was 85-87% for students attending the Okanagan campus; on the Vancouver campus, it was 89-91%.