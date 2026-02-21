Kelowna News

Impaired driver jailed for fatal 2021 Lake Country crash

Photo: Sarah Nicholson An Okanagan man who admitted to driving impaired and veering into oncoming traffic, causing a head-on crash that killed his girlfriend, was sentenced to prison Friday.

Kody Lafleur, 41, pleaded guilty to operating a conveyance on Sept. 20, 2021, while his ability to do so was impaired by alcohol or a drug, causing the death of Natasha Renee Boyd, 29, whom he was dating at the time.

Lafleur was sentenced by B.C. Supreme Court Justice Briana Hardwick to 18 months in prison, less 224 days of time served. He has about 10 months remaining, followed by a three-year driving prohibition.

The sentence reflected a joint submission from Crown and defence counsel, which Hardwick accepted, noting it met “the goal of denunciation and deterrence,” while also addressing the need for “protection of the public.”

Hardwick also said Lafleur’s guilty plea spared the court a two-week trial “which had the prospect of victimizing or re-traumatizing other innocent individuals” who would have been called as witnesses.

The crash, which occurred in Lake Country, had a world-altering impact on those involved, including Lafleur, who Hardwick said will carry the “lifelong burden” of knowing he killed his then-girlfriend.

Lafleur sobbed in the prisoner’s box as details of the incident were read into the court record. Crown counsel said Lafleur was driving a green SUV north on Highway 97 when he veered unexpectedly into a lifted truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Hardwick said that the driver of that truck submitted a victim impact statement, saying he continues to suffer physical pain from the crash and emotional scars that have dramatically reshaped his life. Hardwick added that the emergency service workers who attended the scene could also have been traumatized by the scene that day, and sparing them from testifying is a mitigating factor.

The crash scene was extreme and involved four vehicles in total. Boyd died in the vehicle she'd been trapped in, and both she and Lafleur had to be cut from it.

In the months before the fatal crash, Hardwick said Lafleur had been grieving the loss of his father and grandfather, as well as his marriage and his job. He had recently turned to substances, including methamphetamine and cocaine, to cope, though the court did not specify what drugs, if any, he had consumed at the time of the crash. She added that evidence of a substance was obtained through a urine same.

Since the crash, she said Lafleur has shown signs that he’s on a better path, including a six-month residential drug treatment program.

She said he also has a strong community support and his mother, who at least as of late, has been acting as his bail surety and whose home he has been residing.