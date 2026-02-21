Kelowna News

More than 200 students compete in spaghetti bridge-building challenge at Okanagan College

Pasta bridge showdown

Madison Reeve

More than 200 high-school students from across the region gathered at Okanagan College on Friday for the institution’s annual spaghetti bridge-building competition, a long-running event designed to test students’ engineering skills using only pasta and glue.

Students were given two hours to design and construct bridges made entirely of spaghetti. Each structure had to span half a metre, measure no more than 200 millimetres tall and support a one-kilogram weight for at least one minute without breaking. Among the bridges that met those requirements, the lightest structure would be declared the winner.

College professor Chris Pieper, one of the event organizers, said the competition has been running for decades.

“It’s been going for almost 50 years,” Pieper said. “We have five teams in the heavyweight competition. For the senior group, we’ve got 19 teams, and for the juniors, we’ve got 21 groups this year.”

Volunteers from the college’s Civil Engineering Technologist Program were on hand to help run the event and support the teams. They said it was encouraging to see younger students interested in engineering.

"It's really good to see. It's a good way to promote the program as well, because we do a lot of structural analysis in our program. So like seeing them do this is really good," said Horatio Andow.

Among the competitors was Grade 9 student Elora, who was optimistic about her team’s chances.

"It's pretty good, we’re winning it. We practised once and it didn’t work, so this is a new design and everything," she said.

Participation is open to any high school group with a teacher sponsor, and the winners of the competition will move on to the provincial championship later this year where they will compete to build the strongest spaghetti bridge in B.C.