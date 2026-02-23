Kelowna News

From punk Rutland kid to NY fashion week

Debut at NY fashion week

Photo: Kathy Michaels It's understandable that Landry-Braun is taking some time to get her bearings. She only found her way to fashion week by way of a Teddybear logo she designed last year with her daughter.

From a self-professed “punk kid from Rutland” to the head of a growing healthy snack company and now a contributor to New York Fashion Week, Wendy Landry-Braun has had a transformational year.

So much so that on Thursday morning, after brushing off the sparkle from her debut at one of the world’s most prestigious fashion events and stepping back into her regular role as an Indigenous youth advocate at a Kelowna-area middle school, she was still trying to find the right words for her latest accomplishment.

“Because I grew up in low-income housing, fashion to me just seemed so unrealistic … something I could never afford, and now we’re breaking barriers,” Landry-Braun said Thursday morning, hours after a flight from New York brought her home.

“It’s so surreal. I’m just soaking everything in, and I’m so grateful for the experience. I still feel like I’m just a punk kid from Rutland.”

It was intended to promote her newly formed apple chip company, Bebia Cho Foods Co, and she emblazoned it on an orange T-Shirt. She hoped it would spark conversations around the Every Child Matters message, and it harkened back to her grandfather’s experience in residential schools.

“There are so many people who don’t really know what the orange shirt represents,” she said. “This is just a friendly way to honour that.”

Then she began photographing her children in logo branded apparel, shared the images online, and watched as her social media following grew.

With that, also grew demand for a clothing line and when asked, she obliged.

“Now I have a full collection,” she said.

She collaborates with other Indigenous creators, including a B.C.-based Indigenous jewelry designer, to pair her printwear with beaded pieces that reflect personal and cultural identity.

Her broader goal is connection and she’s found so many more since she started the journey.

“When you see someone wearing our logo, you know they’re a safe person … someone open to conversation,” she said. “This is about opening that door.”

Doors have opened for her, in return. Her collection debuted at International Indigenous Fashion Week in Regina. Then it appeared last week on an international runway in New York during the 15th season of High Tech Moda.

The support found during this leg of her journey, she said, has been amazing.

Two cast members from the first Indigenous Broadway production in New York City walked in her show, alongside two other professional New York models. Landry-Braun assembled an international Indigenous team that included Mexican and other Indigenous models.

For the runway soundtrack, she collaborated with her uncle, Johnny Landry, a well-known musician in the Northwest Territories, and a young Kelowna-based Indigenous throat singer and hip-hop artist.

The momentum doesn’t appear to be slowing. While stranded at JFK airport, Landry-Braun found herself networking with producers who had attended the show.

“Calgary Fashion Week wants me there, they’re talking about Paris Fashion Week, and I’ve been invited to Tokyo and the Philippines,” she said.

“I’m like a little kid in a candy store right now.”

A production company also named her one of the designers to watch for 2026.

All this is going on while her first endeavour, Bebia Cho Foods Co continues to grow. Landry-Braun started the apple chip company last year while on maternity leave after gallbladder surgery. Frustrated by strict dietary limitations, she started making apple chips again and turned it into a venture. The name comes from a nickname given to her by her late grandfather. Bebia cho translates to “big baby” in Dene Zhatıé.

She connected with representatives from the Lake Country Food Bank and a local grocery store owner, who helped her move production from her home kitchen in low-income housing on Highway 33 to a commercial kitchen within a month of launching.

The Lake Country Food Bank team, which already works with freeze-dried products to support smaller communities, partnered with her on a pilot healthy snack program aimed at northern communities. She has already sent products to a school in Nunavut, and is working on securing the licences needed to sell across Canada.

To follow her journey, go to Bebia Cho Foods Co