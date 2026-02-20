Kelowna News

Police watchdog probing crash in Kelowna

Police watchdog called in

Photo: IIO BC B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Kelowna.

B.C.’s police watchdog has been called to investigate a crash in Kelowna.

RCMP have told the Independent Investigations Office of BC that an officer patrolling Highway 97 near Sexsmith Road on Feb. 9 at 12:01 a.m. observed a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck with an incorrect license plate.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the F-150 slowed down but then drove away.

Shortly afterwards, the pickup was involved in a crash at the intersection of Hwy 97 N and Commercial Drive with a white Mercedes Benz. The occupants of the F-150 ran away but were later located and arrested.

One of the occupants of the Mercedes was hurt in the crash.

The IIO investigates all police incidents involving serious injury or death, regardless of if there is an allegation of wrongdoing or not.

The IIO has to determine if the injury sustained by the occupant of the Mercedes meets the threshold of “serious harm,” and if there is any connection between the harm and the actions of the police officer.

The IIO asks that any witnesses who have information regarding this crash to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or online.