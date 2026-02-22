Kelowna News

Mayor off to Victoria to advocate for industrial expansion around Kelowna International Airport

Expanding industry at YLW

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Mayor Dyas making economic pitch to Victoria

The City of Kelowna continues to make its case for government funding to expand industrial opportunities to vacant lands on the east side of Kelowna International Airport.

Mayor Tom Dyas will travel to Victoria next week to make his latest pitch to Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon for a provincial commitment for funding to unlock about 100 acres of property for industrial development.

“That is a $46 million ask,” said Dyas.

“We are asking to open up almost 100 acres of industrial and we are in discussions at the moment with interested parties who are looking at advancing and signing MOU’s to bring major industry to this town, but they need to have service ready lots.

“The city has put aside the land and all the activation, so the $46 million is a shared contribution between the federal and provincial governments, recognizing the economic growth potential that is available with opening up those east lands.”

The money from senior levels of government would cover the costs of bringing infrastructure such as sewer, water and electrical to the area as well as other upgrades to the area.

While capital money from the province is tight following this week’s provincial budget, Dyas does says a new $400 million strategic investment fund to leverage federal funds for economic growth is something the city is hoping to tap into and will presumably be part of his pitch to the minister.

While not getting into specifics of what businesses are showing interest other than to say they would be tied to the aviation industry, Dyas does concede an interest in working with Stephen Fuhr, the MP for Kelowna and the Secretary of State for Defence Procurement.

Dyas said as the federal government looks at potential defence opportunities in Western Canada, that the city is ready with shovel-ready opportunities to capitalize on that procurement.

The lands in question are all city-owned and developable and not within the Agricultural Land Reserve.

These meetings, said Dyas, will build on discussions with federal ministers during his recent trip to Ottawa.

Meetings with Minister Kahlon are part of a week-long series of meetings with various provincial ministers about various issues of importance to the city.