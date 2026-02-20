286121
Kelowna News  

RDCO taking over emergency management for region

Responding to emergencies

Wayne Moore - Feb 19, 2026 / 5:53 pm | Story: 599894

The Regional District of Central Okanagan has taken over administration of emergency management program in the region.

The change took effect Jan. 1.

For the past few decades, the City of Kelowna has been contracted to deliver the regional emergency program on behalf of the RDCO and regional partners including the communities of Lake Country, Peachland, West Kelowna and Westbank First Nation.

The RDCO says the day-to-day operations will remain the same, using a collaborative, regional approach that supports all Central Okanagan communities.

To ensure a year-round Emergency Operations Centre is ready to activate quickly, a temporary EOC has been established at the Ellison Heritage Community Centre for the 2026 season.

The temporary location will support uninterrupted service while work continues to identify a suitable permanent location.

