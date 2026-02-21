Kelowna News

Gary Bennett Family Fund donates $3,000 to mark decade of support for Central Okanagan Food Bank

10 years of food for kids

Photo: Central Okanagan Food Bank Left to right: Gary Bennett of the Gary Bennett Family Fund , Trina Speiser, Director of Development at COFB, Peter Boyd of Peter’s Independent Grocer.

The Gary Bennett Family fund has been supporting the Central Okanagan Food Bank for the past decade.

To mark the 10th anniversary, the fund donated $3,000 to the food bank, specifically for programs that help the 44 per cent of COFB clients who are children and youth. The money will go towards the Food for Thought, Tiny Bundles and Snack Packs initiatives.

Food for Thought provides breakfast and lunch daily to students in 42 schools in the Central Okanagan public school division. Operated in partnership with SD23, Food for Thought currently feeds over 1,600 students weekly.

Tiny Bundles provides weekly hampers to families with infants 12 months of age and younger, as well as those expecting a baby. The hampers include food, diapers, baby formula, wipes and other essentials that can stretch a family’s budget to the breaking point.

Snack Packs offers a one-week supply of healthy snack food on top of a family’s usual hamper for those with children between the ages of one and 15.

“Children are a particularly vulnerable population and make up almost half of our client base,” says Trina Speiser, director of development at COFB. “We are perpetually grateful for supporters of these programs that fund our ability to keep kids healthy and fed. Gifts like these make all the difference.”

The Gary Bennett Family Fund is operated by the Central Okanagan Foundation. It supports several youth-focused programs in the Kelowna area, including scholarships.