Developer seeking development permit for six-storey Clement Avenue apartments
Apartments moving ahead
Developers of a large parcel of land on Clement Avenue are seeking a development permit for a multi-family rental project.
Rezoning for the site that encompasses 10 lots between 815 and 865 Clement was unanimously approved by city council in March 2024.
Now, the developer is ready to move ahead.
According to the development permit application, the project would include two six-storey wood-frame residential buildings over one level of underground parking, providing 213 one, two and three bedroom rental units.
Ground-oriented townhome units would also be included within the east building.
The development would include 191 vehicle parking stalls and dedicated car-share spaces with a "strong emphasis on active transportation in alignment with Transit Supportive Corridor objectives.”
Another 216 long-term and 12 short-term bicycle stalls will also be provided along with bicycle repair stations.
Two rooftop patios, internal storage areas and landscaped, open space would also be included.
Staff will review the permit application before it is forwarded to council for discussion.
