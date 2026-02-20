Kelowna News

City of Kelowna has launched a temporary, overnight, security patrol

Overnight patrols launched

Photo: Alistair Waters - file Lawrence Avenue business vandalized prior to Christmas

The City of Kelowna has launched overnight security patrols in response to concerns from local businesses feedback through the city’s Community Safety Business Forum accompanying online engagement.

In a news release, the city says the overnight security patrols will work in collaboration with RCMP and bylaws to identify and address areas of concern.

“By increasing visible overnight presence in areas of concern, the initiative intends to disrupt ongoing patterns of crime and mischief, helping deter further incidents and improve the public’s sense of safety,” said community safety director Darren Caul.

“It also supports local businesses during what many have told us is a challenging period, by helping stabilize areas that are repeatedly impacted.”

The city says the security crew will patrol commercial areas of the city experiencing higher overnight activity and reporting crime in progress to the RCMP.

They will also engage with those sheltering outdoors and encourage them to access shelter or move to the city’s designated outdoor sheltering site.

The city says to protect the integrity of the program, patrol schedules, hours and frequency are not being made public.

The initiative is being funded through the city’s public safety levy.