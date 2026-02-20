Kelowna News

Snow returns to Big White as resort gears up for busy weekend

Skiers celebrate snow

Madison Reeve

Big White Ski Resort is enjoying fresh snow this week, with 13 cm reported on Tuesday and snow falling off-and-on Thursday, setting up ideal conditions for skiers and snowboarders this weekend.

''The top-ups are fabulous for the local crowd," said Michael Ballingall, vice president of Big White.

"With not a lot of snow or no snow in town, they’ve got to watch the webcams. There’s a lot of people that just come up for a couple of hours midweek, and they had a marvelous time. And there’s literally no lineups.”

The snowfall brings relief to a relatively dry season from B.C. Interior ski hills. Big White currently has 117 runs open.

“There’s some new snow from last night," he said Thursday. "And I think in the forecast, you’re going to be getting some more snow this weekend. Snow is always a wonderful promoter of good times up on the mountain. And the more snow we get, the more people show up."

Big White will host the TELUS Kelowna Cup on Saturday, Feb. 21, at Big White TELUS Park, where competitors can race the snow cross track for over $10,000 in prizes. Unlike traditional races, the challenge is to match your time rather than speed.

All open category racers will head down the course between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“The cold weather and precipitation—when it says it’s calling for snow or rain down in the Valley, it’s going to snow a lot up on the mountain.” Ballingall said.

Big White remains open through April 6, covering spring break and Easter Monday. Later in the season, the resort will host the Slush Cup and feature live music, ensuring plenty of activities for visitors.

“There’s still plenty to do and plenty of fun to be had up on the mountain,” Ballingall added.