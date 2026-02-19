Kelowna News

Kelowna MLA's second bill targeting youth gender transitions voted down

Photo: BC Legislative Assembly Tara Armstrong in the BC Legislature on Thursday.

Another attempt by a Kelowna-area MLA to ban gender transitions for minors was dead-on-arrival at the B.C. legislature.

Tara Armstrong, independent MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream, introduced the Gender Ideology and Child Protection Act in Victoria on Thursday.

The bill would have banned medical gender transitions of minors and “classify the promotion of gender ideology as a form of emotional harm” under the Family Law Act.

“This bill will address that for too long, courts have failed to protect children from parents who prioritize ideology above the child’s well-being,” she said in the legislature.

“This bill will modernize our family law to keep up with the emerging form of abuse that is child gender ideology.”

The bill would have also banned social gender transitions in schools, prohibit schools from hiding identity changes from parents and “remove gender ideology materials out of our libraries and classrooms.”

A ban on doctors "prescribing cross-sex hormones and performing irreversible gender surgeries" was also included.

While most bills are given first reading in the B.C. legislature as a courtesy to encourage debate, Armstrong’s proposals were rejected at the first opportunity with a vote of 49 against to 38 in favour.

Large numbers of the BC Conservative caucus voted in support, something Armstrong said on social media afterwards that she was “elated” with.

In October, a similar bill from Armstrong was voted down at first reading. That bill, which was tabled when she was still a member of OneBC, would have given parents the right to sue doctors up to 25 years after they provided care for transgender children. It would have also stopped doctors from providing puberty blockers to minors, prevented the use of "wrong pronouns" in schools and banned the use of public funds for gender transitions.

Armstrong, who sits as an independent after falling out with OneBC party leader Dallas Brodie—a party she co-founded after leaving the BC Conservatives—has built much of her political brand on transgender issues.

In the wake of the Tumbler Ridge mass shooting, which was carried out by a transgender individual, Armstrong said on social media there is an “epidemic of transgender violence spreading across the West.”

“This epidemic of violence will continue until we change our society’s response to transgender ideology,” she said. “When people are a danger to themselves and others, the common sense solution is to treat their mental illness rather than affirm dangerous delusions.”

According to the organization FactCheck.org, there were 5,748 mass shootings in the U.S. — defined as four or more people injured or killed — between Jan. 1, 2013 and Sept. 15, 2025.

Of those, the Gun Violence Archive identified five confirmed transgender shooters, representing less than one-tenth of one per cent of mass shootings.