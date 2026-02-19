Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP investigate stabbing on Richter Street
Police investigate stabbing
Photo: Contributed
Kelowna RCMP investigate Richter Street stabbing
Kelowna RCMP say they are investigating a stabbing that took place on Tuesday evening.
Police say the incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m.
''Kelowna RCMP responded to assist BC Emergency Health Services to a report of a stabbing in the 1000-block of Richter Street," said Cpl. Steven Lang.
"The Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of this investigation."
Lang tells Castanet the incident is believed to be targeted.
"Our GIS unit is actively working with the victim to clarify the events which led up to the incident,'' he added.
At this time the severity of the injuries remain unknown.
Additional details were not released.
