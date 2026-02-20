Kelowna News

Kelowna bars open early for Olympic gold medal game, prepare for possible 5 a.m. start for men’s final

Bars buzz for Olympics

Madison Reeve

Some Kelowna bars opened early Thursday morning as fans showed up to watch the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game between Canada and the United States.

Even though Canada lost in overtime, Canadian supporters stayed energized and full of belief throughout.

Pretty Not Bad Sports Bar on Richter Street welcomed patrons starting at 10 a.m. and The Canadian Brewhouse on Pandosy Street opened early to show the gold medal showdown.

Breanne Mills, general manager of Pretty Not Bad Sports Bar, said the decision to open early was an easy one.

“We're just supporting Canada in all ways that we can. It's such a good buy. It's so amazing to have Canada play, especially in the Olympics, going for gold. So we support our girls, we support our men. We're just ready to give it all,” Mills said.

She noted the bar is permitted to begin serving alcohol at 9 a.m., making the 10 a.m. puck drop ideal.

"There are the earlier ones, you know, that are a little bit tough. Hopefully that they'll open it up to let us be able to serve booze at 5 a.m. for the Canada men's game ... We're just waiting to find out pretty much you can apply for it, but we just haven't heard anything just yet.”

Mills said the early openings throughout the Olympics have already brought in new business.

“We opened up for the all the early games so far, and you see a few people walk through and and, you know, it brings that early morning business that we're not usually open for, which is really lovely.”

Fans visiting Pretty Not Bad to take in the game made a morning of it.

“We're here cheering for Canada here with my brother. We were out at a concert last night, so we're here for a nice breakfast and watch the game Go Canada,'' said Anthony.

Despite the loss, one fan said the morning checked all the boxes: “It's been great. Good food. Nice cider. I get to watch the game. I cannot go wrong.”

Looking ahead, Canada’s men’s hockey team faces defending champion Finland in a semifinal matchup Friday at 7:40 a.m. local time. The gold medal game is set for Sunday at 5:10 a.m.

If provincial regulations allow alcohol service at that hour, both bars say they plan to open their doors once again for fans ready to cheer on Canada.

Mills said she expects the province will likely provide notice the same day.