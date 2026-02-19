Kelowna News

Upgrades complete at Rutland bus exchange

Upgrades at bus exchange

Photo: BC Transit Upgrades have been completed at the Rutland bus exchange.

Upgrades to the Rutland transit exchange have now been completed.

Two new concrete bus bays have been added to the exchange at Shephard and Asher roads, including shelters with bench seating.

A transit park and ride area, pick up and drop off zone, bike lockers, improved sidewalks, street lighting and 14 new trees have been added.

“Investing in public transit infrastructure is more than buses and shelters, it’s about connecting people to the places they need to go safely and efficiently,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit.

“The completion of upgrades to the Rutland Transit Exchange will make it easier for residents to access schools, jobs and services in the community while supporting Kelowna’s growth. These improvements reflect our commitment to building vibrant, connected communities throughout British Columbia”

The project was supported by municipal, provincial and federal taxpayers and was designed in an effort to reduce the risk of crime with a Security Achieved through Functional Environmental certification.

The city is also installing six electric vehicle charging stations at the park and ride lot that are expected to be installed in March.