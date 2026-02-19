286121
Kelowna News  

Two-vehicle crash at Gordon Drive and KLO Road blocks southbound traffic

Crash blocking traffic

Josh Dawson - Feb 18, 2026 / 8:01 pm | Story: 599770

A vehicle crash Wednesday night is blocking southbound traffic on Gordon Drive.

First responders were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road.

Southbound traffic is being diverted and motorists are still getting through KLO Road.

