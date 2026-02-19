Kelowna News

Two-vehicle crash at Gordon Drive and KLO Road blocks southbound traffic

Crash blocking traffic

Photo: Clarence Johnson A crash is blocking southbound traffic on Gordon Drive on Wednesday night.

A vehicle crash Wednesday night is blocking southbound traffic on Gordon Drive.

First responders were at the scene of the two-vehicle crash at about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Gordon Drive and KLO Road.

Southbound traffic is being diverted and motorists are still getting through KLO Road.