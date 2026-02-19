BBQ Boss food truck in Kelowna targeted in early-morning break-in, owners estimate $10,000 in damage
'They trashed the place'
A Kelowna food truck is assessing the damage after a break-in earlier this week.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, BBQ Boss was broken into while parked at 1186 High Rd., next to Railside Brewing.
Co-owner Matthew Marchal said the destruction was discovered when they arrived at the site later that morning.
“So when we got here at 8:30 a.m. it was mucked up. We actually got a message from Rob, the owner here, the Brewmaster. He said he just noticed the propane tank was out. And then had a look, and the doors pried wide open. All the stainless was broken, and they managed to get in,’’ Marchal said.
Marchal and co-owner Damian Hartman say the interior of the truck was heavily damaged.
“They trashed the place. They broke the till, broke our POS system. [They] just threw cabbage juice, barbecue sauce all at the walls, took some equipment, touched all the food, emptied our freezer,’’ Hartman said.
The owners estimate close to $10,000 worth of items were stolen. However, Marchal said the items taken did not appear to follow any clear logic.
“It didn't overly seem to make sense, what they took. The priorities were pretty weird. Some things were of value, but then other things that were of decent value were left and... they took dirty dishes.,’’ Marchal said.
Despite the setback, the owners say the community response has been overwhelming.
“I was just so surprised how many people reached out and just offered help because they had been in the same situation over the past couple years, just saying how detrimental it was to their businesses,'' Marchal added.
Hartman says he is getting frustrated with reoccurring break-ins in Kelowna.
“I've been a chef for a long time and every restaurant I've worked at downtown, it's been an ongoing issue for like over 10 years and it's starting to get really frustrating, especially owning your own business now and having it happen to your own business,’’ Hartman said.
The owners say they plan to invest in additional security measures once they are back on their feet.
BBQ Boss is expected to reopen on Saturday.
More Kelowna News
- A plan for KSA revealedNelson - 4:00 am
- 'We really need clarity'Kamloops - 4:00 am
- City sued over exit road dealWest Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Village eyes voice in reformLytton - 4:00 am
- Crime bills may be absorbedKamloops - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Wanda Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library