Kelowna News

BBQ Boss food truck in Kelowna targeted in early-morning break-in, owners estimate $10,000 in damage

'They trashed the place'

Madison Reeve

A Kelowna food truck is assessing the damage after a break-in earlier this week.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, BBQ Boss was broken into while parked at 1186 High Rd., next to Railside Brewing.

Co-owner Matthew Marchal said the destruction was discovered when they arrived at the site later that morning.

“So when we got here at 8:30 a.m. it was mucked up. We actually got a message from Rob, the owner here, the Brewmaster. He said he just noticed the propane tank was out. And then had a look, and the doors pried wide open. All the stainless was broken, and they managed to get in,’’ Marchal said.

Marchal and co-owner Damian Hartman say the interior of the truck was heavily damaged.

“They trashed the place. They broke the till, broke our POS system. [They] just threw cabbage juice, barbecue sauce all at the walls, took some equipment, touched all the food, emptied our freezer,’’ Hartman said.

The owners estimate close to $10,000 worth of items were stolen. However, Marchal said the items taken did not appear to follow any clear logic.

“It didn't overly seem to make sense, what they took. The priorities were pretty weird. Some things were of value, but then other things that were of decent value were left and... they took dirty dishes.,’’ Marchal said.

Despite the setback, the owners say the community response has been overwhelming.

“I was just so surprised how many people reached out and just offered help because they had been in the same situation over the past couple years, just saying how detrimental it was to their businesses,'' Marchal added.

Hartman says he is getting frustrated with reoccurring break-ins in Kelowna.

“I've been a chef for a long time and every restaurant I've worked at downtown, it's been an ongoing issue for like over 10 years and it's starting to get really frustrating, especially owning your own business now and having it happen to your own business,’’ Hartman said.

The owners say they plan to invest in additional security measures once they are back on their feet.

BBQ Boss is expected to reopen on Saturday.