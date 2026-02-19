Kelowna News

Kelowna International Airport showcases local food, beer, wine at two new restaurants

New dining, drinks at YLW

Cindy White

Plenty of people were enjoying a beer and a nibble as the ribbon was cut on two new restaurants at Kelowna International Airport on Wednesday.

Ellison Field Taphouse has taken over the former White Spot space in the pre-security area of YLW, while Okanagan Vintners Exchange is front and centre in the new departures lounge. Both are designed to showcase the Okanagan Valley's food, wine and craft beer.

“It’s an excellent location. We’ve got these big, open windows, we’ve got a beautiful bar. It’s a great opportunity for those that are travelling and have some time to kill, before they go post-security, in a nice, comfortable setting to kill some time and enjoy great food and beer,” said Cale Inglis, with SSP Canada Food Services, which operates Ellison Field Taphouse.

Among the breweries that will be featured is Kelowna’s Copper Brewing Company. Owner Sean White helped cut the ribbon.

“This is a great opportunity for visitors and locals to try the beer that’s made here in the Okanagan,” said White, who hopes people will come back and visit his business on their next trip to Kelowna.

Vintners Exchange will feature more than 20 wineries, all within a one-hour drive of YLW.

“This has been in the works for years. Talking over a couple of good glasses of wine. Good conversation. Going through the Okanagan Valley and talking about what makes it special,” said Bram Bolwijn, guest and VIP experience manager with Inconic Wineries of British Columbia.

“That’s what airports are here for. To really showcase what the region is all about,” said Sam Samaddar, CEO of Kelowna International Airport.

“With the opening of the terminal expansion, when you look at the wood and how it’s being used, and you add that to the gastronomy side with the food and beverage, it’s real offerings that people can enjoy and relax before their departure.”

Samaddar said travellers can expect to see grab-and-go food vendors added to the new departures lounge and more dining options as part of the renovations to the old departures lounge.

As part of opening celebrations, SSP Canada and YLW are inviting the community to vote for their favourite spring beer from seven local craft options, with the winning brew earning a coveted spot on the rotating tap at Ellison Field restaurant. Everyone who votes will be automatically entered into a draw for a $100 Ellison Field gift card and a BC Ale Trail swag pack. Votes can be cast on the BC Ale Trail app, or online here.