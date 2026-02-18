Kelowna News

Vancouver Police Department trying to lure Mounties from Kelowna, Kamloops

VPD recruiting interior cops

Photo: Colin Dacre Kelowna's RCMP detachment.

It’s no secret police officers are in short supply across Canada whether that be the RCMP, provincial or municipal forces.

Cities typically wait a year or more for new officers to arrive after approving their hiring each budget year.

Recruiting prospective officers between municipal forces and RCMP detachments is also common practice.

In an open invitation to RCMP members in Kelowna and Kamloops, the Vancouver Police Department has taken to social media to announce they are coming to the Southern Interior to recruit working and recently-retired officers.

“The VPD is coming to you,” the post on X states. “Are you an experienced officer, retired, or soon to be retired Canadian officer? We want you to join our team!"

?Attention Kelowna and Kamloops! ?



The #VPD is coming to you!



Are you an experienced officer, retired, or soon to be retired Canadian officer? We want YOU to join our team! @vancouverpd is on the lookout for dedicated individuals ready to continue their policing career… pic.twitter.com/sXCliZ4hFU — VPD Recruiting (@VPDRecruiting) February 18, 2026

The posts says the Vancouver Police is on the "lookout for dedicated individuals ready to continue their policing career with our team."

Confidential one-on-one meetings are being offered to officers.

The Kelowna RCMP, which have had trouble attracting officers in the past, are aware of the recruitment and acknowledge the VPD, like many other police agencies, are short officers — especially experienced ones.

In an email to Castanet News, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Steven Lang says they are also working to recruit officers, while acknowledging that experienced officers do move between police forces.

“The RCMP offers an opportunity to serve throughout Canada and affords many specialized positions. We also offer an experienced police officer program which appears to be the focus of this VPD recruitment campaign,” said Lang.

“The Kelowna RCMP and the Southeast District Operational Communications center will be present for the UBCO Career Fair on Feb. 25," Lang said.

Interested parties can feel free to stop by, visit the RCMP recruiting website or email [email protected].