Kelowna News

Prolific offender gets 5 years for bringing gun to Kelowna court

Jailed for gun at courthouse

Photo: FACEBOOK John Michael Aronson.

A habitual Kelowna offender who in the last decade has been shot by police and criminals alike, stabbed and bitten by K9s, and who smashed his car while fleeing authorities has been handed his first federal prison sentence after a judge said repeated chances at rehabilitation have fallen short.

John Aronson, who according to court documents has accrued 13 aliases including “Johnny Blaze,” was sentenced Wednesday to five-years-and-four-months in prison on five charges stemming from a Aug. 31, 2023 incident.

On that day, he packed a loaded handgun into his man-purse, pulled on a hoodie to obscure the view of it and walked into the courthouse for an appointment.

He never brandished the weapon or threatened anyone, but he was under a firearms prohibition. Justice Briana Hardwick said he he had only been out of jail for 7.5 weeks when the incident occurred.

Hardwick said Aronson has a significant criminal history, with 22 youth convictions and 42 adult criminal convictions, including violent and driving offences. Despite being incarcerated for the better part of the last eight years, he has continued to offend, notably appearing unwilling to stop carrying firearms or driving, despite being banned from both.

Despite his past non-compliance, she said he has shown improvement in behaviour while incarcerated, completing various rehabilitation programs, schooling and finding support in multiple organizations.

“When there are boundaries and rules that Mr. Aronson is effectively forced to follow, he does have the ability to succeed,” Justice Hardwick said.

“However Mr. Aronson has never, apparently, learned how to properly manage his behaviours to avoid offending or re-offending. Moreover, neither incarceration nor the various serious physical injuries that he has sustained and continued to have to deal with solely because of his criminal problem have truly resulted in achieving an objective of specific deterrence.”

With that in mind, she said, “a lengthy period of incarceration" was required.

“Namely, I'm satisfied that a federal sentence is necessary for the first time,” she said.

Offenders sentenced to more than two years in prison are sent to a federal penitentiary.

On the most serious charge, possession of a loaded handgun, Aronson was sentenced to 1,920 days, or five-years-and-four-months in jail.

He also received 180 days for possession of a prohibited weapon, 540 days for careless use or handling of a firearm and 120 days for breaching probation, all to be served concurrently to the main sentence.

For possession of a firearm while prohibited, he was sentenced to 365 days in jail, to be served consecutively to the main sentence.

However, the court granted Aronson 1,294 days of credit for time already spent in custody. After that credit, he has 626 days remaining on the main count, followed by the consecutive 365-day sentence.

In imposing the sentence, Hardwick said the overall term reflected the seriousness of the offences and the need to protect the public.

“In my view, this global sentence achieves the rules of denunciation to deterrence both specific and general, along with the need to consider the objective of protection of the public and reflect the gravity of your offences, while also taking into account the mitigating factors and other circumstances,” she said.

“It also, I find, meets the objective of proportionality and parity.”

Hardwick also said that while Aronson professed that he was planning turning over a new leaf, he'd said as much before.

She indicated that the 'judicial optimism' that he had benefited from in the past had run out, and his most recent claim that he would turn over a new leaf if a lighter sentence was issued didn't resonate, considering how many times the court had previously heard it.