Kelowna News

Hospital at Home program in Kelowna is a hit one year in

Hospital at home a hit

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Kelowna General Hospital.

After eight months in hospital following brain tumour surgery and serious complications, a Kelowna man was able to continue his recovery at home — and that, he said, has made all the difference in the world.

Tim Goode had spent months at Kelowna General Hospital dealing with everything from meningitis to multiple mini-strokes before returning to his own abode, through the Hospital at Home program.

There, he received daily monitoring, nursing visits and medical support and has regained mobility and strength, including improved use of his left hand.

Goode said he’s been able to stay active by walking, cooking and managing daily activities at his own pace, and the impact on his mental well-being after months in hospital has been life changing.

Describing the program as “awesome” and “wonderful,” Goode credits it it with helping him recover more effectively at home than he would have in hospital.

It’s been 13 months since the Hospital at Home program launched in the Central Okanagan and it’s being credited with helping 240 patients recover safely at home while saving more than 1,800 hospital bed days, helping free up space for those requiring more critical inpatient care, Interior Health officials said.

Designed for medically stable acute patients who still require daily monitoring and care, the program has been operating since January 2025 and provides 24/7 clinical support to eligible patients.

Hospital at Home provides at least one daily in-person nursing visit, remote monitoring of vital signs and access to virtual physician care. Patients and caregivers are trained to monitor vitals using provided equipment, and each patient receives a wearable emergency call bell that connects directly to nursing staff and detects falls.

Care is delivered through a combination of virtual check-ins and in-home visits by nurses and physicians. Patients can be transferred back to hospital at any time if their condition worsens or acute care can no longer be safely delivered at home.

The program is open to patients 17 and older who live within a 20-minute drive of Kelowna General Hospital and are medically stable. It can support medical, surgical, trauma, oncology and postpartum patients when it is safe to do so.

Interior Health officials said patients in the program have shown improved mobility, independence and overall well-being compared to prolonged hospital stays.

Providing care in patients’ homes has physical benefits but it also helps care teams better understand patients’ goals, family dynamics and cultural needs, the health authority said.