Kelowna News

Kelowna bar opening early for Canada-U.S. women’s hockey gold medal game

Early open for golden game

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada wins 2-1 semifinal win Monday over Switzerland.

Kelowna hockey fans will have a place to gather early Thursday morning as Pretty Not Bad opens its doors for the Olympic women’s hockey gold medal game.

The Kelowna sports bar announced on Instagram Wednesday that it will open at 10 a.m. to air the highly anticipated matchup between Canada and the United States.

The puck will drop at 10:10 a.m.

Canada and the United States will meet in the women’s hockey gold medal game for the fifth straight Olympic Winter Games. The final at Milano Cortina 2026 will be the seventh time the two teams have played each other for Olympic gold.

Canada will try to defend the gold medal it won at Beijing 2022, where it beat the United States 3-2.

The road to the final in Milan hasn’t been easy. Canada lost 5-0 to the U.S. in the preliminary round, but bounced back with a close 2-1 win over Switzerland in the semifinal to earn another chance at gold.