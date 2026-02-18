Kelowna News

Kelowna carjacking suspect in custody following incident last week

Carjacking suspect nabbed

Photo: Contributed Carjacking suspect in custody

A Kelowna man is in custody following a carjacking and assault in Kelowna last Thursday.

RCMP say James Wilkinson has been charged with robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop after an accident.

He appeared in court Friday and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

Police say they were alerted to reports of an assault and subsequent vehicle theft shortly before 11:30 a.m. last Thursday morning near Ambrosi and Agassiz roads.

It was subsequently learned the complainant and suspect were acquainted and were involved in an argument prior to the incident.

Mounties say they were able to identify and track the vehicle heading toward Vernon through the Glenmore Valley.

With assistance from the RCMP helicopter, police were able to observe the suspect’s dangerous driving and manage the event in a way that reduced risk to both the public and the officers.

The suspect was eventually arrested at a gas station in Vernon.