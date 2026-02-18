Kelowna News

Wednesday is the final day to get front-of-the-line access to Kelowna BC Lions tickets

Photo: Wayne Moore/file CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston announces Touchdown Kelowna details

The clock has almost struck midnight on your chance to get early bird access to tickets for Touchdown BC.

Football fans have until the end of the day Wednesday to purchase Okanagan Sun season tickets which automatically get them access to purchase tickets to the two BC Lions regular season games scheduled for June 27 and July 4 at the Apple Bowl.

Those who purchase Sun season tickets will receive a special code allowing them to purchase tickets to the game during an early bird window from Feb. 20 to Feb. 25.

After that, tickets go on sale to the general public.

Nearly 400 Sun season tickets have already been purchased.

Click here to get access to Sun season ticket packages and get more information.

About 17,000 seats will be erected at the Apple Bowl for the games against the Calgary Stampeders (June 27) and Edmonton Elks (July 4).