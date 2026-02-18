Ukrainian diaspora in Kelowna to mark four years since Russian invasion
Marking a grim anniversary
The Ukrainian diaspora in Kelowna will gather this weekend to remind the world of the ongoing conflict in their homeland.
February 24, 2026, marks four years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Many families displaced by the ongoing bombings and aggression have come to the Okanagan over the intervening years, starting businesses, going to school, making friends and doing what they can to support those still enduring the conflict.
On Sunday, February 22, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, Thompson Okanagan branch, will host a rally in Kelowna. People will gather on the pedestrian bridge over Harvey Avenue near the Parkinson Recreation Centre to pay tribute to the courage of Ukrainians and remember the victims who have died over the past four years.
“Ukraine continues its fight for survival and for independence, and we continue to amplify the voice of our country around the world,” said UCCTO Kelowna members Mary-Anne Smith. “ Presence is power. Silence is not an option”
