Kelowna care home replacement delayed amid provincial cost cutting

Photo: Castanet Adrian Dix, health minister at the time, in Kelowna on June 28, 2024 announcing the replacement of the Cottonwoods Care Centre

Cost-cutting within the provincial budget means the replacement of the Cottonwoods Care Centre in Kelowna has been delayed.

First announced in 2024, the replacement of Cottonwoods was supposed to break ground this year and be complete in 2029, growing the capacity of the centre from 221 beds built in 1976, to 314 beds.

That project, along with six other care homes planned in B.C., have now been delayed indefinitely. Budget documents released Tuesday do not provide an estimated date of completion for the projects.

The province cited “unsustainable” costs of up to $1.8 million per long-term care bed.

It said it wants to produce a standard modular design for all long-term care homes in the province, with the cost savings going into more beds. In some cases, the redesigns result in fewer floors and fewer beds.

Seniors advocate Dan Levitt said he appreciates that provincial standards for building design are coming that could reduce the overall cost of long-term care, but added: “We should be building them now.”

In a decade, there will be 400,000 more seniors in B.C. — one in four people in the province will be 65 or older — requiring the province to build 2,000 beds a year rather than the 600 it produces now, he said.

“Putting off those projects for the future will only make them more expensive, as the cost of building will be more expensive then.”

Not building more long-term care facilities also means more seniors will be going to the hospital, maybe by ambulance, and waiting in the ER, Levitt said. If they are admitted, they’ll be using an acute-care bed that could be used by patients requiring that level of care, he said.

Other Kelowna projects get timelines

The provincial government also provided some clarity for a couple of projects scheduled for Kelowna.

The budget Tuesday capital funding for two specific projects previously announced.

The province has committed to $120 million for construction of a 176-unit housing project on Bertram Street through BC Housing.

The 20-storey affordable housing project has been on the province’s radar since early 2021.

Council approved a development permit for the project later that year, then approved a second permit in August of 2024 after changes were made to the design.

That permit will expire in August of this year if ground is not broken before then.

According to the provincial budget, completion is expected in 2029.

The new Burtch Road Middle School next to the Apple Bowl is also included within the province’s capital budget.

The $101 million school would be built on school district property which housed the former Dr. Knox Middle School before it was torn down more than a decade-and-a-half ago.

The new school would have capacity for 800 students.

Construction cannot begin until development plans are approved by the city. Those plans have not yet been added to the city’s development page.

The province now says it anticipates the school's completion in 2030.

with files from Cindy E. Harnett, Times Colonist