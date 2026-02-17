Kelowna News

Kelowna founder leaves trivia company after child sex abuse material charges surface

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE-Kelowna Law Courts.

An Okanagan-based trivia company says it's under new ownership after it was revealed the company founder is facing a charge, and has a criminal past, for possessing child sex abuse material.

In a statement, Tremendous Trivia says Jayson John Davey has exited the business in an agreement with two senior managers.

Davey was charged in January with possessing child sexual abuse and exploitation material in relation to a July 2025 incident in Kelowna.

Court records indicate Davey previously went by the name John Davy or John Patrick Davy. Under his previous name, Davey, now 56, was employed as an elementary school teacher in Chilliwack.

In 2013, while holding that role, he was caught with thousands of child pornography images on his computer. He was arrested then released on bail, and in 2014 arrested again for breaching conditions after being caught in Kelowna with more pictures and movies on a hard drive, according to reporting from the Chilliwack Progress.

Davey was sentenced to 30 months in prison, less 10 months of time served.

After news of his past and new criminal charges became public, several Okanagan bars and pubs have since announced they are cutting ties with the company, which organizes trivia events across the region.

"First and foremost, we do not condone his actions. We were completely unaware of this until very recently and we do not wish to interfere with the legal investigation," said a statement Tuesday from "the management team at Tremendous Trivia Night Production Inc."

"Earlier today, Tuesday, Feb. 17, two senior managers reached an agreement with John Davey to assume control of the company and have John Davey exit the business completely. The company will be under new leadership and operational management starting today. Upon Mr. Davey’s exit, we will be proud to invite back to work any former employees who have resigned.

"We look forward to making a fresh start with a strong and dedicated team committed to providing top-quality events for our valued employees, venue partners, and fans and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding through this ordeal."

One former employee told Castanet they resigned after learning about the latest allegations.

with files from Kathy Michaels