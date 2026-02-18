Kelowna News

Crane count doesn’t reflect slowdown in Kelowna construction industry

Crane count deceiving

Cindy White

Don’t be deceived by the number of cranes working in Kelowna right now.

WorkSafeBC statistics show 37 tower cranes were operating around the city as of February 12, 2026. That's significantly higher than eight in November 2024 and 19 in May 2023, although there was a change in October 2024 in how cranes were counted by the agency.

But if you ask anyone in the Central Okanagan construction industry, and they’ll tell you many of the cranes are finishing up projects that began years ago.

“From the time you go through the acquisition and development process, through pre-construction, you’re talking about a project that takes years to get to that point. So, the current cycle that you’re seeing started a couple of years ago,” said Kerry McDowell, vice president of construction at Troika Developments.

“It’s really unknown in terms of what that’s going to look like going down the road,” he added.

Cassidy deVeer, president of 3rd Generation Homes and past-president of the Canadian Homebuilders Association of BC, said the slowdown started in 2024.

“So, depending on where you are in the housing continuum, what your project are, you would have felt this already for a couple of years,” she said.

“We’ve already seen companies close. We’ve seen people that have maybe a satellite office and build in Kelowna but also do work in other provinces, shut down their office in the Okanagan. We’ve seen a number of layoffs throughout the industry. And so, we’ve already been feeling this for quite a while.”

While purpose-built rentals have been going up all over Kelowna, market housing, especially single-family development is facing major challenges. Those include the high cost of land in the Central Okanagan.

Even with the province now allowing four-plexes on single-family infill lots, it’s still not a popular option for most builders because of the tight margins.

“Our association does a survey of members across the country. It surveys their workload coming up, whether they’re hiring or laying off staff, their sales traffic, is the phone ringing or not ringing? B.C. actually scored the lowest in all of Canada. For single-family, it was seven-and-a-half out of 100,” said deVeer.

According to the City of Kelowna Housing Dashboard, of the more than 800 potential units with pending development permit applications this year, almost all are for apartments. McDowell said there needs to be action by all three levels of government to address the so-called “missing middle”.

“They’re the ones that have the ability to make policy changes immediately that will impact. Whether that’s the amenity cost charges, developer cost charges, things like building code,” said McDowell.

“Those are all things that really add up to big numbers and are prohibiting builders from finding economic ways to get people into housing, market housing.”

He said all the red tape and the associated costs piled onto the industry are like “death by a thousand cuts”.

Until changes are made to reduce the cost of single-family development in the Kelowna area, builders like Troika will continue to focus on multi-family and rental projects, because those are more financially viable.