Kelowna News  

Last chance to win a luxury Haida Gwaii adventure while supporting COHA

Support hospice, win big

Madison Reeve - Feb 17, 2026 / 7:00 pm | Story: 599582

Time is running out for residents to combine adventure with compassion.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) is reminding the community that ticket sales for the BC Proud: The Bucket List Adventure Raffle close Thursday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m., with the draw happening the following day.

The first prize is an all-inclusive, eight-day luxury expedition for two to Haida Gwaii, valued at $30,000, with award-winning tour operator Maple Leaf Adventures.

Haida Gwaii is loved for its landscapes and wildlife. The winners will explore the remote islands by land and sea aboard Cascadia, a 138-foot boutique catamaran designed for intimate exploration.

For those seeking a different kind of adventure, the raffle also features a second prize of $25,000 cash, giving the winner the flexibility to pursue a personal bucket list goal.

“Behind every raffle ticket is a family who needs comfort, dignity, and care,” said Natasha Girard, COHA executive director. “With the deadline this Thursday, this is a critical moment to step forward. The decision to buy a ticket today helps ensure compassionate hospice and grief support remains available for our community — not someday, but now.”

COHA provides support for individuals and families from age five and up during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Services range from end-of-life care to grief counselling, group programs, and children and youth supports — all offered free of financial barriers.

Raffle tickets are available online, priced at $50 for one, $150 for four, or $250 for seven, and are open to BC residents aged 19 and older. More information can be found at cohabucketlistraffle.com.

