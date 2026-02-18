Kelowna News

Last chance to win a luxury Haida Gwaii adventure while supporting COHA

Support hospice, win big

Photo: COHA Buy your ticket before February 19 for a chance to win an all-inclusive luxury adventure to Haida Gwaii while supporting vital hospice and grief services in the Central Okanagan.

Time is running out for residents to combine adventure with compassion.

The Central Okanagan Hospice Association (COHA) is reminding the community that ticket sales for the BC Proud: The Bucket List Adventure Raffle close Thursday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m., with the draw happening the following day.

The first prize is an all-inclusive, eight-day luxury expedition for two to Haida Gwaii, valued at $30,000, with award-winning tour operator Maple Leaf Adventures.

Haida Gwaii is loved for its landscapes and wildlife. The winners will explore the remote islands by land and sea aboard Cascadia, a 138-foot boutique catamaran designed for intimate exploration.

For those seeking a different kind of adventure, the raffle also features a second prize of $25,000 cash, giving the winner the flexibility to pursue a personal bucket list goal.

“Behind every raffle ticket is a family who needs comfort, dignity, and care,” said Natasha Girard, COHA executive director. “With the deadline this Thursday, this is a critical moment to step forward. The decision to buy a ticket today helps ensure compassionate hospice and grief support remains available for our community — not someday, but now.”

COHA provides support for individuals and families from age five and up during some of life’s most challenging moments.

Services range from end-of-life care to grief counselling, group programs, and children and youth supports — all offered free of financial barriers.

Raffle tickets are available online, priced at $50 for one, $150 for four, or $250 for seven, and are open to BC residents aged 19 and older. More information can be found at cohabucketlistraffle.com.