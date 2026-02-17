Kelowna News

Kelowna killer's drug use not a 'minor slip up,' lawyer says arguing for stronger sentence

Not a 'minor slip up'

Photo: Contributed Ka-Mikosit Favelle is being sentenced for killing her then-partner with her vehicle in West Kelowna.

Ka-Mikosit Favelle left her manslaughter sentencing hearing last month, went home, smoked what was believed to be crystal meth, snorted cocaine and then took three white pills, Crown prosecutor Jordan Schroeder told the court Tuesday.

After she fell to her knees in what is believed to have been an attempt to take her own life, her family called paramedics and she was taken to hospital, Schroeder said.

Favelle's actions that day abruptly ended the Jan. 23 hearing, which was meant to determine how much time she would serve for the 2022 killing of her then-boyfriend, Adam Briand-Lawrence. She had pleaded guilty to manslaughter months earlier.

When the hearing reconvened Tuesday, Schroeder said the incident warranted revisiting the sentencing recommendation he had previously made to Justice Catherine Murray. Murray had already asked counsel to reconsider their positions, suggesting she was contemplating a sentence more severe than what either the Crown or defence had proposed.

In January, Schroeder recommended a sentence of six-to-seven years, while defence lawyer Paul McMurray sought a conditional sentence.

Now, Schroeder said Favelle should receive between eight and 12 years in prison — a range he described as mid-level for manslaughter.

Favelle’s pre-sentence report indicated she is at higher risk of reoffending when drugs or alcohol are involved in her life. Schroeder said the recent incident makes it clear she is not sober, and that the Crown’s revised recommendation reflects that.

“The concerning point about this narrative is that Ms. Favelle did this on a court break and right in front of her sureties, so the court should be asking where she got those drugs from,” he said.

“It seems likely that she either had the drugs already in her home or sourced them on the way home from court, where she was driven by her sureties.”

A surety is a person who agrees to supervise and be responsible for someone released on bail.

If she already had the drugs at home, Schroeder argued, it is “very clear that her drug use isn’t a minor slip-up on the way to sobriety, but something that has been happening very recently.”

He also pointed to a September 2024 incident, when Favelle allegedly turned to alcohol at home while facing arrest.

“It’s been a year and a half, facing strict bail and charges for murder, and the Crown’s submission is that nothing has changed for her addiction,” he said.

Although Favelle had assured the court she was sober, Schroeder argued she has not been truthful, citing misinformation on her resumé, missed psychiatric appointments and the January incident.

“She’s saying whatever she needs to say to get the best result,” he said.

McMurray maintained that a conditional sentence — or, alternatively, two years plus a day in custody followed by three years’ probation — would be appropriate.

He said Favelle has strong family support and has demonstrated the ability to be a productive member of society. She has shown a willingness to enrol in residential treatment and has taken steps toward rehabilitation despite significant challenges, he said.

McMurray argued that longer sentences should be reserved for individuals with more entrenched criminal histories and greater risk to the community. Favelle has no prior convictions for violence, he noted.

While her compliance with bail conditions has not been perfect, she has not reoffended in terms of driving offences or violence, he added.

Justice Murray is scheduled to deliver her sentence on April 2. Favelle is expected to address the court before sentencing.

During the hearing, court heard that Favelle has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and substance use disorder, and has struggled with alcohol, methamphetamine and cocaine. She was hospitalized in July 2021 for acute psychosis and substance-induced intoxication involving crystal methamphetamine.

She began receiving long-acting antipsychotic injections in May 2022 but continued to use methamphetamine and alcohol. She chose not to take her medication on Aug. 10, 2022 — nine days before Briand-Lawrence was killed.

Schroeder told the court the couple had been arguing while Favelle was driving on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna. At some point, Briand-Lawrence exited the vehicle. Favelle drove away, then turned around and accelerated toward him, reaching 95 km/h on the winding residential road.

“She was driving toward the victim and, in the two seconds prior, attempted to steer away. The victim jumped at the same time and she steered in the other direction, striking and killing Mr. Briand-Lawrence,” Schroeder said.