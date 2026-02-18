Kelowna News

New redevelopment proposal for empty properties in Pandosy

New plans in Pandosy

Photo: Contributed Design for Groves Avenue development

New plans have been unveiled for four vacant properties on Groves Avenue in Kelowna's South Pandosy neighbourhood.

Plans include 16 townhomes plus one single-detached unit on the properties at 405, 417, 441 and 447 Groves.

Homes on the properties were demolished a few years ago when a different proposal was brought forward.

In 2023, plans were presented to city hall for a six-storey structure consisting of 72 apartments and six townhomes.

Those plans were never brought forward to city council.

The new proposal would, according to the application, create “luxury dwelling units” adding "comfortable density” to an established, desirable neighbourhood

“The development group of this project was responsible for 450 Parc which was constructed on the north side of Groves Avenue in 2023. 450 Parc was beautifully designed and very successful, intriguing the development group to continue gentrifying the neighbourhood,” the application states.

“Brownstone intends to replicate the 450 Parc and classic Pandosy Village design features in a townhouse format.

“Features such as the cobblestone promenade are intended to continue raising the standard of urban design while maintaining function in the neighbourhood.”

As part of the design, eight units would face onto Groves, eight would front onto the cobblestone promenade in the rear while the stand-alone unit would be situated at the corner of Groves and Abbott Street.

Staff will review the development permit application before submitting it to council for discussion.