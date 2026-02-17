Kelowna News

Three suspects identified in fraudulent QR codes on parking meters in Kelowna

Photo: City of Kelowna CCTV images show three men suspected of applying the fake QR code decals to parking meters in Kelowna

UPDATE: 3:31 p.m.

The City of Kelowna says they have identified three suspects believed to be involved in a QR code parking meter scam.

Kelowna parking services staff noticed the fraudulent stickers on Thursday.

“We acted quickly to inspect all our parking meters and pay stations early Thursday to determine if additional equipment was impacted and quickly removed fraudulent QR code decals from approximately 75 pieces of pay parking equipment,” said Cody Passley, parking services supervisor.

The decals featured part of the PayByPhone corporate logo, prompting the incident to be reported to the company. PayByPhone was then able to quickly shut down the fraudulent website linked to the decals.

The city say parkers might have received an offence notice, requiring them to contact the city to have it cancelled.

The city says three male suspects were identified through CCTV footage, which shows them installing the decals shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Anyone with information or who can identify the three men is asked to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers, quoting RCMP File # 2026-8822.

The City of Kelowna does not use QR codes for parking payments and asks residents to report any pay stations displaying QR codes to Parking Services at 250-862-8585 or [email protected].

“We recommend downloading the PayByPhone app directly from your phone’s designated app store to ensure the authorized application is being used to pay for parking in City of Kelowna on- and off-street pay parking areas,” said Passley.

ORIGINAL: 1 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP is cautioning the public after fraudulent QR codes were found on parking meters in the downtown core. The warning was shared on Kelowna RCMP's Facebook page on Tuesday.

“The affected meters were contained to the downtown core, but police are fully aware these QR codes could be placed on any meter throughout the city,” the RCMP said. “Since the report was made, the QR code stickers have been removed from all the affected parking meters.”

The RCMP emphasized that City of Kelowna parking meters do not currently offer QR code payment.

“For your awareness, City of Kelowna parking meters do not have a QR code as an option for payment, so the RCMP is asking the public to be vigilant when paying for your parking spot,” the post added.