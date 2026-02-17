Kelowna News
Kelowna RCMP warns of fraudulent QR codes on parking meters
Police warn of parking scam
Photo: Kelowna RCMP
Police warn of fake QR codes on downtown parking meters
Kelowna RCMP is cautioning the public after fraudulent QR codes were found on parking meters in the downtown core. The warning was shared on Kelowna RCMP's Facebook page on Tuesday.
“The affected meters were contained to the downtown core, but police are fully aware these QR codes could be placed on any meter throughout the city,” the RCMP said. “Since the report was made, the QR code stickers have been removed from all the affected parking meters.”
The RCMP emphasized that City of Kelowna parking meters do not currently offer QR code payment.
“For your awareness, City of Kelowna parking meters do not have a QR code as an option for payment, so the RCMP is asking the public to be vigilant when paying for your parking spot,” the post added.
