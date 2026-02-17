Kelowna News

Over 50 Kelowna drivers ticketed for using phones while driving in school zones

Photo: Kelowna RCMP Kelowna RCMP caught dozens of distracted drivers in Kelowna last week.

The Kelowna RCMP issued over 50 tickets for distracted in school zones driving during an enforcement blitz last week.

On Feb. 11 and 12, officers observed and photographed numerous motorists texting, scrolling, or otherwise engaging with their devices while driving in clearly marked school zones.

In B.C., using an electronic device while driving carries a $368 fine and four demerit points.

“Driving demands your full attention, especially in school zones where children are present,” said Const. Tyler Hug of the Kelowna RCMP Road Safety Unit.

“Children can act unpredictably, and even a brief distraction can put them at serious risk. Our priority is community education and helping everyone make safer choices. While we always aim to prevent incidents through awareness, enforcement becomes necessary when drivers choose not to follow the rules that keep our neighbourhoods safe.”

Kelowna RCMP say proactive enforcement will continue throughout the school year.

Drivers are reminded that school zones are reduced to 30 km/h on school days from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., unless otherwise posted, and that the use of handheld electronic devices while driving is illegal, even while stopped in traffic or at a red light.