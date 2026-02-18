Kelowna News

City of Kelowna will be busy with dozens of utility projects this year

Utility projects on the books

Photo: Unsplash The City of Kelowna says it is working on 63 utility projects this year.

The City of Kelowna will be busy updating and upgrading utility services across the city this year.

As many as 63 utility projects are on the books for the calendar year. Of these, thirty-seven are moving into construction or continuing from last year with the remaining entering the design phase to support future upgrades.

Several of these projects are either scheduled for construction or already underway, including upgrades to the Cedar Creek water system, replacement of the Water Street lift station, construction of the Royal View water transmission main and rehabilitation of the Glenmore storm trunk.

“Strengthening our water, wastewater, stormwater and flood protection systems means strengthening the reliability of the services residents depend on,” said utility services manager Rod MacLean.

“With over $42.5 million invested in essential utility projects this year, we’re doing the behind-the-scenes work which assures that underground infrastructure improvements are done prior to major road upgrades while protecting homes, supporting Kelowna’s growth and extending the lifespan of critical infrastructure.”

Along with major projects, the city says it will continue with ongoing maintenance of water mains, wastewater pump stations, stormwater pipes, culverts and ditches to ensure safe drinking water, flood protection and treated wastewater needed to support growth and protect Okanagan Lake.

