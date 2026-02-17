Kelowna News

Winter makes a return to Kelowna with flurries and cold nights in forecast

Cold snap to hit Okanagan

Madison Reeve

Okanagan residents can finally expect a more wintry feel this week, with colder temperatures and on-and-off flurries set to sweep through the valley.

Tuesday brings a 60 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers, with a high of 2°C and an overnight low of –5°C in Kelowna.

Wednesday will see a high of –1°C and a low of –8°C, while Thursday’s clear skies could drop temperatures to –11°C, matching some of the coldest nights since January 24th 25th, according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Teri Lang said the chill is due to Arctic air moving into the region.

“We are getting a big area of Arctic high pressure pushing down… temperatures will be on the colder side,” she said. “Overnight lows will be on the cold side. Folks will have to get used to this little bit of cold air coming in.”

Friday offers some sunshine with a high of 0°C, though clouds return overnight with a low of –6°C.

The weekend remains unsettled, with a mix of snow and rain and highs around 3°C.

As for snow, Lang added, “We got a little dusting last night… just flurries here and there. During the weekday, any snowfall will likely be light and scattered."

"Looks like there might be something more organized late weekend into early next week, but not all the weather models agree on the timing. It’s something to keep an eye out for, as it could bring more widespread snow to the region.”