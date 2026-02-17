Kelowna News

Kelowna Mounties report 10 crashes after snowfall

Cars crash amid snowfall

Photo: Contributed One of a number of crashes on Highway 33 Monday

A Monday dusting of snow proved perilous to Kelowna drivers who have, to date, had a surprisingly dry winter.

Kelowna Mounties said there were 10 collision files reported on Monday, most of which involved weather being a contributing factor.

“Some of the collisions involved multiple vehicles,” Cpl. Steven Lang said in an emailed statement.

“Weather is a strong contributor to many collisions along with driver inexperience and distracted driving.”

On Monday night, Highway 33 appeared to be particularly slick and Mounties asked motorists to avoid travel on the route between Kelowna and Big White.

According to first responders, as many as five collisions have been reported on the stretch of road between Kelowna and Three Forks Road.