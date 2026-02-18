Family and staying active: 104-year-old’s secret to a long life
How he's reached 104
Family and friends gathered at Creekside Pub & Grill on Sunday to celebrate a remarkable milestone for Lionel James Wheeler, who turns 104 on Feb. 19.
Wheeler, originally from Revelstoke, marked the occasion surrounded by generations of family in Kelowna, where he has lived since approximately 2019.
Though his official birthday falls on Thursday, the family chose to celebrate early.
When asked about the secret to reaching 104, Wheeler keeps his answer simple: “family and staying active.”
Wheeler’s life has taken him from Revelstoke to Lumby, Vernon and eventually Kelowna. He left Revelstoke around the age of 90 but remained deeply connected to the community where his family grew up.
Family has always been at the centre of his life. An avid skier, he spent years on the slopes and lakes with his children and grandchildren.
Wheeler is the proud patriarch of a large and growing family: three children, nine grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
His granddaughter, Kerrie Wheeler, remembers a childhood filled with adventure and love.
"Grandpa was our ski coach. He did everything with us. Best childhood ever,” she said.
Wheeler and his late wife were nearly the same age — just one day apart.
"He always called her the older woman." She would have turned 104 on Feb. 18, one day before Wheeler’s birthday. She passed away at 88.
