Steve Earle to perform in Kelowna this summer

Photo: LiveNation Steve Earle is set to perform in Kelowna later this year.

One of the most acclaimed singer-songwriters of his generation is set to perform in Kelowna later this year.

Steve Earle, whose songs have been performed by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, Joan Baez, Emmylou Harris, The Pretenders, and countless others, is set to perform at Kelowna Community Theatre on July 18.

In 2020, Earle was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. And in 2023, he was honoured by the Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music.

His latest album, “Alone Again (Live)”, was released on July 12, 2024.

Most recently, Steve was honored with an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry and was officially inducted on Sept. 17, 2025.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 20 at 10 a.m. and are available at www.livenation.com.

